Kit Harington finally returns to 'Game of Thrones': 'I'm honored'

July 25, 2024

In a world of surprises, Kit Harington is making his journey back to the Game of Thrones universe but it's not for a show.

Instead, the British star was roped in for an RPG mobile game: Game of Thrones: Legends.

Sharing his gratitude to be part of this puzzle game, the Marvel star said, “The creativity and care taken to create Game of Thrones: Legends is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game."

He continued, "This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honored to pay tribute to them in this new campaign.”

The official description of Legends meanwhile said, “In Game of Thrones: Legends, players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe."

