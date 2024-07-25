Cindy Crawford admits not knowing what Austin Butler was like before 'Elvis'

Cindy Crawford just passed a comment over Austin Butler’s accent in Elvis.

During her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Crawford expressed her opinion over the “never-ending” accent that Butler had adopted ever since he worked on the 2022 biopic.

As the Plead the Fifth segment went on, the American model, whose daughter, Kaia Gerber is dating Butler stated, “I just ... That’s Austin to me," adding, “I didn’t know that he was from Anaheim.”

Crawford continued, “He spent so long being Elvis that I think it just stuck. I’ve never heard him … like, I didn’t know him pre-Elvis. So that’s just Austin to me.”

Austin Butler has famously kept his Memphis-style accent ever since he finished working on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Throughout the years, he has been asked of his accent time and time again during multiple occasions.

For example, back in 2023, on an episode of The Graham Norton Show, Butler tried convincing people that he was "getting rid of the accent" almost two years after production ended.

“It really made me self-conscious for a second because I thought, 'Am I being phony? Is this not my voice?' ” the Dune: Part Two actor confessed during the show.