Taylor Swift hypes up 'Deadpool 3' poking fun at Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift might have just joined the Deadpool & Wolverine fan base!

On Thursday, the pop sensation took to her official Instagram account to upload a story featuring a picture of her with the upcoming movie stars.

She could be seen posing for the camera with stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, his wife, Blake Lively and the Marvel movie’s director, Shawn Levy.

Hoping aboard on the hype-up train of the forthcoming film, Swift penned a caption underneath the photo.

"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together hit-maker wrote.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it," Swift stated as she proceeded to poke fun at her pal, Reynolds.

"But that's just Hugh for you!" she quipped.

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave," Taylor Swift concluded, with a touch of humor.