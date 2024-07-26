 
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘nowhere close' to Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice swear allegiance to Prince William

July 26, 2024

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have seemingly picked sides in the Royal Family.

The York sisters, who are first cousins to Prince William and Prince Harry, have chosen the elder brother for safety in the monarchy.

A source tells Bella Magazine: “Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family.

“They haven’t communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while. They are nowhere near as close as they once were.”

This comes as Eugenie stood tall for Prince William last month at the Royal Ascot

She said: “I was delighted to support my family to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.”

Speaking about the family bond, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: "This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne [Prince William], who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother.

"Until it is resolved, Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably; could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William,” he noted.

