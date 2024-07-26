Taylor Swift gushes over 'so creative' Hamburg Swifties after 'Ears Tour' shows

Taylor Swift just posted a throwback to her two Eras Tour performances in Hamburg, Germany.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old artist and pop sensation took to her Instagram account to reflect on her two concerts.

As she embraced all her moments at Volksparkstadion, including the “fuzzy hair” moments, she penned a heartfelt note to her fanbase in the German city after wrapping up her latest performance on Wednesday, July 24.

Featuring photos from the two nights, she explained how the first performance unlocked what she called "Fuzzy Hair Me."

"Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much. AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening,” the Grammy winning artist wrote.

"Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative," she further stated and teased her next show, that is scheduled on July 27: "See you (soon emoji) Munich!"

Apart from the rare display of Swift’s hair, the songstress tied her first performance in the city together with a special shoutout to “King Swiftie” Flavor Flavv, who had traveled to Germany to watch yet another Taylor Swift concert.