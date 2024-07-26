 
Hugh Jackman recalls hilarious days as a clown before Hollywood fame

The actor said he was paid 50 bucks at a party and it was 'not worth it'.

Web Desk
July 26, 2024

Hugh Jackman used to be a Joker before his breakthrough.

The 55-year-old actor appeared on a recent episode of Hot Ones on July 25 and talked about his previous odd job.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor revealed that he worked as Coco the Clown at kids' parties before he became famous.

Hugh told the host Sean Evans that he thinks of his job lovingly.

"I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills," Hugh said.

Ryan Reynolds jokingly said, "So they robbed people, and that's how they did it. They robbed everyone.”

Jackman went on to say, “I broke my rule and I did an eight year old party. I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out.”

"And this kid yelled to his mom, 'Mom, this clown is crap.' I was like, 'Shut up kid, shut up kid’,” he added.

He further added that the only trick he could do was juggling but failed it, "I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I'm like, 'Yeah, what about that?' I just cracked it on my head."

"I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that's it," Jackman said adding, "50 bucks. Not worth it."

For those unversed, Jackman's new film Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theaters today on July 26. 

