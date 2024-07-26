Photo: Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'

Taylor Lautner's wife recently opened up about her marriage to Hollywood’s heartthrob.

In a new chat with Life & Style, Taylor "Tay" Dome weighed in on her relationship with the Twilight Saga alum.

“Tay” began the chat by confessing, “I never thought I’d end up with a famous person.”

For those unversed, the couple married on November 11, 2022, in California after dating her for nearly four years.

When asked about how it is like being married to a movie star, “Tay” shared, “It doesn’t really feel different at home,” adding, “because Taylor is just one of the most kind, down-to-earth people.”

She then explained how their life has changes since tying the knot, “Our answer is always boring because we say nothing really changed.”

“We joke about it because our friends are like, ‘The first year is the hardest.’ And we’re like, ‘Is it? We’re still waiting for it to get hard,” the actor also quipped.

The 27-year-old then recalled how Taylor won her over with his “sweet smile” and kind gestures.

“He was asking me questions about myself and my family and what I want to do with life and my career. He was very respectful right off the bat. He’s easy on the eyes, too,” she reflected in conclusion.