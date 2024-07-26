Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping

Snoop Dogg just visualized who he would have compete with each other if rapping were a sport in the Olympics.

Ahead of his torchbearer gig at the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, the 52-year-old iconic rapper had an exclusive conversation with Billboard where he named the three artists he thinks could compete if rapping were a sport.

With diversity and thought, the first on Snoop’s list was none other than Eminem as he stated, "Gotta have that global experience.”

“And I would definitely take Rakim. Old school," he told the outlet, adding, "I would go grab a female. I’d go grab Queen Latifah. Just so that way, I got some royalty."

Apart from his torchbearer duties, the Grammy winning artist would also be assisting in covering the reports of the Olympic Games for NBC.

In a press release, the outlet announced, "The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock."

In response to the press release, Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement, saying, “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.”