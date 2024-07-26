 
Victoria Beckham marks her parent's 54th wedding anniversary

The fashion designer admitted her parents have been married for a 'dam long time'

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Victoria Beckham is commemorating her mother and father’s special day.

The 50-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, July 25, and marked her parent Jackie and Anthony Adams's 54th wedding anniversary.

In the celebratory post, Victoria congratulated her parents for completing the milestone.

She posted a photo of her mother and father hanging out near a lake while wrapping hands around each other's back.

On the photo Victoria wrote, “Happy anniversary, we love you both so much!”

The Spice Girl member also shared another snap of the couple with herself and David Beckham enjoying an outdoor sitting area.

Victoria cheekily captioned the picture, “54 years is a dam long time to be married!! (Laughing emoji).

It is pertinent to mention that the fashion designer’s parents have been happily together since 1970 and welcomed Victoria in 1974.

Following Victoria’s birth the couple also welcomed to more children Louise and Christian.

