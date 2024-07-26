 
Gwen Stefani, Anderson Paak, Ryan Tedder collaborate on Olympic new song 'Hello World'

The trio has collaborated with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Gwen Stefani, Ryan Tedder and Anderson .Paak are teaming up to push the spirits of Olympic games all high.

The trio announced on Thursday, 25 July that they are collaborating with the Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee for a new song titled, Hello World.

According to a press release, the song is "aimed at inspiring everyday greatness among athletes and fans around the world.”

Stefani revealed to People magazine in a statement, "We are thrilled to officially launched 'Hello World' for Paris 2024 in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). We hope 'Hello World' inspires positivity as the world comes together to celebrate the Olympic Games.”

Moreover, Anderson gushed over collaborating with Stefani and Tedder.

He said, "It is an honor to collaborate with two powerhouses in Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder to create a song in celebration of the Olympic Games. We hope 'Hello World' inspires fans and athletes worldwide to come together and celebrate the magic of Paris 2024."

Additionally, The new song was written and produced by Tedder.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2024 Olympics is all set to begin on Friday, July 26 in Paris.

