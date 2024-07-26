Ice Spice breaks silence after rumors of dating Central Cee

Ice Spice addressed the rumors that she was dating Central Cee.



The 24-year-old rapper recently gave an interview to Rolling Stone for the magazine's latest cover story published on July 25.

The Bronx native whose real name is Isis Gasto set the record straight and denied any speculation of her relationship with Central Cee.

“We’ve been friends since 'Munch' came out, honestly," she told the outlet.

While revealing that her relationship with the U.K. rapper is strictly platonic, Spice said, "We’re just twins.”

The dating rumors first broke earlier this month when both Ice Spice and Central Cee were spotted shopping in London.

Later on July 11, the rappers dropped their collaborative track Did It First Time.

In the music video for the new track, the pair starred as lovers.

Moreover, Ice Spice and Central Cee performed their song for the first time on July 12 at Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour in London.