 
Geo News

Ice Spice breaks silence after rumors of dating Central Cee

The rapper revealed that she and Central Cee are only ‘friends’

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Ice Spice breaks silence after rumors of dating Central Cee
Ice Spice breaks silence after rumors of dating Central Cee

Ice Spice addressed the rumors that she was dating Central Cee.

The 24-year-old rapper recently gave an interview to Rolling Stone for the magazine's latest cover story published on July 25.

The Bronx native whose real name is Isis Gasto set the record straight and denied any speculation of her relationship with Central Cee.

“We’ve been friends since 'Munch' came out, honestly," she told the outlet.

While revealing that her relationship with the U.K. rapper is strictly platonic, Spice said, "We’re just twins.”

The dating rumors first broke earlier this month when both Ice Spice and Central Cee were spotted shopping in London.

Later on July 11, the rappers dropped their collaborative track Did It First Time.

In the music video for the new track, the pair starred as lovers.

Moreover, Ice Spice and Central Cee performed their song for the first time on July 12 at Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour in London.

Victoria Beckham marks her parent's 54th wedding anniversary
Victoria Beckham marks her parent's 54th wedding anniversary
Prince Harry blasts ‘they pushed me too far' over Meghan protection video
Prince Harry blasts ‘they pushed me too far' over Meghan protection
King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility' video
King Charles to blame for Prince Andrew ‘invisibility'
Taylor Swift announces she's the godmother to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' children
Taylor Swift announces she's the godmother to Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' children
Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Prince Harry warned of dragging Royals in his ‘storm'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner gets a new name by wife 'Tay'
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Snoop Dogg reveals rappers he think can compete in Olympics of rapping
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout
Ice Spice denies accusation of using Taylor Swift for clout