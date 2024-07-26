Zendaya dons her shimmering black dress at the Olympics party

Zendaya went in a all black look at the 2024 Olympics parties in Paris as People reported that she is coming in first place for fashion over there.



It is pertinent to mention that The Dune: Part Two actress attended the Prelude to the Olympics at Foundation Louis Vuitton co-hosted by Vogue on Thursday.

According to People, while posing outside the venue, Zendaya donned a custom Louis Vuitton black gown.

As per the earlier publication, the Euphoria star had a black mini handbag from the luxury brand to pair with the form-fitting, spaghetti-strapped dress while her makeup looked quite minimal.

Furthermore, People also reported that Zendaya’s brunette hair was blonde for the occasion and while she is not a pro athlete in real life, she still played a fictional tennis star named Tashi Duncan in the summer feature film.

As far as ESPNW is concerned, back in May, they took it to Instagram while referencing Zendaya’s character’s complicated love triangle and jokingly stated that she was relieved that her boyfriend doesn’t play tennis.

It is worth mentioning that Zendaya also served off the court during her Challengers press run, especially wowing in a pair of stilettos with a tennis ball heel.

In regards to that, the Disney channel alum wore heels with a sporty holographic silver dress and black trimming while donning a deep V-neckline, pleated miniskirt and drop waistline. She finished off her look with a pair of stud earrings and a pair of bangles on her wrist.