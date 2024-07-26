Dua Lipa treats fans with exciting new collaboration

Dua Lipa has just released a remix of her famous song Illusion with a twist.



The Love Again hit-maker’s remix features Japanese hit hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts, which marks their first international collaboration with Lipa.

Dua, who is already an already established English and Albanian singer, released the remix as a new track to her latest album Radical Optimism, which was released in May.

Her original track Illusion reached number 1 at Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at the time of it’s release. The sound-track also topped U.K’s Official Singer chart.

Moreover, Illusion has also been streamed more than 250 million times since it’s release.

On the work front, Dua is set to perform in Japan in November 2024.



On the other hand, Creepy Nuts rose to fame in January 2024 with their viral hit track Bling-Bang-Bang-Born.

The duo's song topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 for several consecutive weeks, after releasing in a famous Japanese anime.

They are now set to perform at Tokyo Dome in February 2025.

