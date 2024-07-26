Kate Middleton, Prince William set strict household rules for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly set some strict household rules for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.



The insider told the Sun, among these rules, one is very strict and that must be adhered to at all times.

The source claimed, "Shouting is absolutely 'off limits' for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal."

The publication further said, "The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them."

The strict household rule has been disclosed as Kate and William celebrated the 11th birthday of their eldest son Prince George earlier this week.

They shared a sweet photo of Prince George on social media with a heartfelt birthday note to wish him on his special day.

Kate Middleton and Prince William said: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"