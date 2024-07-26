Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father and calls him a 'liar'

Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father, calls him a 'liar'

Elon Musk's 20-year-old daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, a transgender woman, who he shares with ex-wife, Justine Musk, has just spoken out after he stated that she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

It is pertinent to mention that Musk made his comment during a sit-down with psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson that was streamed on his platform X, on Monday, as reported by People.

According to the earlier outlet, the Tesla CEO allegedly stated that he was tricked into allowing Wilson to undergo transgender-related medical treatment for her when she was 16 as he stated, “I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'dead naming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'dead naming' is because your son is dead.”

During an interview with NBC news, Wilson, who legally filed to change her name and gender in 2022 at age 18, denied Musk's claim on Thursday, calling it a 'lie.'

Vivian began at length by admitting, “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged. Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Furthermore, according to People, Wilson told the NBC news that she first came out as gay in eighth grade and admitted that Musk "knew the full side effects of her medical treatment, which involved puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy."

It is worth mentioning that the father-daughter duo have not spoken in about four years, and she looked back at her childhood and remembered that "he was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time."

As per People, Wilson is one of six children Musk shares with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. The SpaceX founder also shares three children with singer Grimes and three other kids with Shivon Zilis.