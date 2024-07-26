 
Geo News

Ice Spice treats fans with debut album Y2K

Ice Spice’s Y2K features three collaborations with Travis Scott, Gunna and Central Cee

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Ice Spice treats fans with debut album Y2K
Ice Spice treats fans with debut album 'Y2K'

Ice Spice just dropped her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K, featuring 10 songs in total, which she released via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The Barbie World hitmaker’s new album includes her old singles such as Think U the S**t (Fart), Gimmie a Light, and Phat B**t.

It it is pertinent to mention here that these three previously released songs have already been the singer’s highest charting unaccompanied solo Billboard Hot 100 hit to date.

Her new album also features three collaborations with Gunna (B***h I’m Packin'), Travis Scott (Oh Shhh…) and Central Cee (Did It First).

Y2K comes after singer’s recent announcement of her tour, which kicked off this month on July 4.

The on-going tour marks the rapper’s first-ever global tour with shows in Europe, the UK, and the US.

In January 2024, the singer revealed during an appearance on Today that her album was inspired by her birthdate i.e. January 1, 2000.

Meghan Markle's royal title under threat after Prince Harry shock confession video
Meghan Markle's royal title under threat after Prince Harry shock confession
Adele's boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance
Adele's boyfriend finally asks her for marriage after years-long romance
Katy Perry reveals how her daughter inspires her new single video
Katy Perry reveals how her daughter inspires her new single
Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘liberating' life in US video
Kate Middleton envies Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘liberating' life in US
Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father and calls him a 'liar'
Elon Musk's daughter opens up about absent father and calls him a 'liar'
Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry's claims in latest interview
Royal expert reacts to Prince Harry's claims in latest interview
Christina Hall bashes estranged husband Josh for being an 'insecure man'
Christina Hall bashes estranged husband Josh for being an 'insecure man'
Kate Middleton, Prince William set strict household rules for George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton, Prince William set strict household rules for George, Charlotte and Louis