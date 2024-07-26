Ice Spice treats fans with debut album 'Y2K'

Ice Spice just dropped her highly anticipated debut album, Y2K, featuring 10 songs in total, which she released via 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

The Barbie World hitmaker’s new album includes her old singles such as Think U the S**t (Fart), Gimmie a Light, and Phat B**t.

It it is pertinent to mention here that these three previously released songs have already been the singer’s highest charting unaccompanied solo Billboard Hot 100 hit to date.

Her new album also features three collaborations with Gunna (B***h I’m Packin'), Travis Scott (Oh Shhh…) and Central Cee (Did It First).

Y2K comes after singer’s recent announcement of her tour, which kicked off this month on July 4.

The on-going tour marks the rapper’s first-ever global tour with shows in Europe, the UK, and the US.

In January 2024, the singer revealed during an appearance on Today that her album was inspired by her birthdate i.e. January 1, 2000.

