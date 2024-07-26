Celine Dion cheers fans ahead of Paris Olympics performance

Celine Dion cheers fans ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics performance

Celine Dion made a rare appearance with fans ahead of her performance at 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday night.



The 56-year-old singer was spotted playing guitar, while leaving her hotel in Paris, France.

She also waved and blew kisses at her fans during the interaction. Dion donned a Dior jumper and sunglasses at the occasion.

She will reportedly perform with Lady Gaga for the opening ceremony in Paris. As per sources, the duo also rehearsed a duet of Édith Piaf's classic La Vie en Rose.

For the occasion, Dion will opt designer Dior. Her return to stage for Olympics will be the singer’s first performance ever since she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022.

For her tonight’s performance, the singer will be joined by a team of medical assistants.

In 2023, Dion announced that she had been battling a neurological disorder, which indirectly impacts her voice.

Her documentary which was released last month on Amazon Prime Video showcased the music that has guided her life and her struggles with a life-altering illness.