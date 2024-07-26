The Weeknd's another cryptic post teases new album

The Weeknd has once again teased his fans regarding his much awaited upcoming album.

The artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram and posted a cryptic video which featured a famous quote from Friedriech Nietzsche.

‘When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you', he captioned the post.

It is clear that his upcoming album will be connected to his previous two albums which were released in 2020 and 2022.



The Gasoline singer is making his anticipated return to music in 2024, however, he has not announced the release date yet.

The Weeknd's 2020 track Blinding Lights from After Hours was a smash hit, becoming the first song to surpass four billion streams on Spotify.

The singer, also known as the Guinness World Record's 2023 'world's most popular artist', debuted in a HBO drama series The Idol which he also produced.

He also donated $2.5 million USD to help families in Gaza via his XO Humanitarian Fund in both November 2023 and April 2024.