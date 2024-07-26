Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris don shimmering looks at Olympics pre-party

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris showed up at the Prelude to the Olympics party at the Foundation Louis Vuitton, on July 25th.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple shimmered in metallic Christian Siriano looks, with Sophia donned a red corseted bubble dress while Harris went for a golden suit featuring a cropped jacket.

In a joint Instagram post, Sophia and Ashlyn revealed the dress code was “medal worthy,” while taking home some "bonus points" for their choice of designer.

In regards to the caption they stated, “Anna and Pharrell said the dress code is ‘medal worthy. Bonus points for home country designers. And us? We said we’ll make it ???????? AND @csiriano understood the assignment #Olympics.”

Furthermore, according to Glamour, the event, which took place the day before the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, was co-hosted by Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director Pharrell Williams and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, alongside LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.



Other co-hosts include Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Rosalía, and Omar Sy, as reported by People.

It is worth mentioning that Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush's relationship was first reported in October 2023, just days after news of Harris split from former teammate Ali Krieger went public.