Snoop Dogg dances with the Olympic torch prior to opening ceremony in Paris

Snoop Dogg danced while carrying the Olympic torch through the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, as has become one of the final torchbearers ahead of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

As Paris Olympics posted a video on Instagram, Snoop was seen dressed in a white Olympics tracksuit and gold sneakers.

In regards to the video, he was seen taking over the streets and dancing while waving to the fans.

Snoop stated on a call with NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico as Washington Post reported, “It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there. This is my own version of it.”

Furthermore, the rapper began at length by admitting, “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”



According to People, Snoop also recognized the criticism that as an American faced while carrying the torch for the Paris Games.

Along with his torch bearing duties, as per the earlier publication’s outlet, Snoop will also be a correspondent for NBC during the Olympics.

Along with providing color commentary during primetime broadcasts, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper will go around Paris and hang out with Olympians and their support crews.