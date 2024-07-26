Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with special duet at ‘GUTS' tour

Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with special duet at ‘Gut' tour

Olivia Rodrigo recently delighted fans during her GUTS World Tour by bring out Tyler Childers in front of the crowd, creating an amazing duet.



The singer, who was performing her concert in Lexington, Kentucky, surprised her fans by singing Childers’ All Your’n, his hit song from 2019.

During the concert, the duo alternated the lines of the songs, encouraging audience to join them in singing as well.

The singer has a habit of surprising fans with super-stars during presences.



Earlier, she invited Lily Allen to perform her 2006’s hit sound-track Smile in London.

In April, Noah Kahan joined her at the stage of Madison Square Garden to perform his song Stick Season.

Her tour, which begin from February 2024, will continue across the US.

Later, the singer will head towards South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Australia and China as a part of her tour and will perform till October 2024.

Moreover, her GUTS album is currently at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 some 44 weeks after its release last September.

Her label and team played the game masterfully, releasing multiple variants of the album on differently colored vinyl with one different unlisted bonus track each.