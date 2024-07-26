 
Geo News

Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally

Prince Harry has just broken his silence on the allegiances that broke off in recent years

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry admits hes seen peoples true colours finally
Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally

Prince Harry has just shed some light into his feelings regarding the allegiances that he lost in recent years.

For those unversed, all of this has come after rumors of Prince Harry’s UK return began to swirl.

Even the Prince himself addressed his plans for the future in the ITV documentary titled Tabloids on trial.

It points out how he was able to see the truth behind people’s loyalties since Megxit and even featured a candid admission by the Duke.

In it he was quoted saying, “I think everything that's played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is.”

And “For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It's caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift.”

For those unversed in the same interview Prince Harry also dished on his plans for the UK but made it clear that Meghan would never have to return to the country, given her past associations and the lack of security for his family.

Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover
Meghan Markle peace talks with King Charles get major update
Meghan Markle peace talks with King Charles get major update
Prince Harry goes to the lowest of lows to attack Kate Middleton
Prince Harry goes to the lowest of lows to attack Kate Middleton
Snoop Dogg dances with the Olympic torch prior to opening ceremony in Paris
Snoop Dogg dances with the Olympic torch prior to opening ceremony in Paris
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies' video
Royal family finally reacts to Prince Harry's new 'lies'