Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally

Prince Harry has just shed some light into his feelings regarding the allegiances that he lost in recent years.

For those unversed, all of this has come after rumors of Prince Harry’s UK return began to swirl.

Even the Prince himself addressed his plans for the future in the ITV documentary titled Tabloids on trial.

It points out how he was able to see the truth behind people’s loyalties since Megxit and even featured a candid admission by the Duke.

In it he was quoted saying, “I think everything that's played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is.”

And “For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It's caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift.”

For those unversed in the same interview Prince Harry also dished on his plans for the UK but made it clear that Meghan would never have to return to the country, given her past associations and the lack of security for his family.