Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle out of his plans for the future

Prince Harry has made a massive move regarding his plans for the future and Meghan Markle is nowhere near close

July 26, 2024

Prince Harry has just clapped down on his plans for the UK, and they don’t seem to include Meghan Markle in the slightest.

Harry made these admissions while discussing the litigations he’s taken on in recent years.

Everything was shared as part of an ITV Documentary titled Tabloids on Trial and it dishes on the phone hacking claims made earlier, as well as issues with the British press in general.

For those unversed, Prince Harry is still entangled in a hacking case against Miror Group Newspapers, and that has been going on since February.

During this time the Duke has made massive calls for reform and desired for the publications to take accountability as well.

While explaining the thought process behind all of this the expert noted, “I'm trying to get justice for everybody.”

“This is a David versus Goliath situation, [where] the Davids are the claimants and the Goliath is a vast media enterprise.”

He also went as far as to showcase his own feelings over everything and admitted he feels “vindicated” by the court victory he received last year since “phone hacking has been going on for a long time [and] there is a huge amount that has come to light now, that people and the British public didn't know about.”

According to the prince, “It felt like harassment. It felt horrible then. It feels horrible now."

And “iIt's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country.”

