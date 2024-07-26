Photo: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'Devil Wears Prada' gets major update

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily in Blunt’s classic flick Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in works.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the two major actors, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have already said “Yes” for the second installment of their classic movie.

“The movie has become a classic, and while most of the cast were in agreement that it should be left alone, they’re all on board now,” the source.

Conclusively, they remarked, “Meryl’s involvement, as well as that of the original producer [Wendy Finerman] and screenwriter [Aline Brosh McKenna] is what really sealed the deal.”

This comes after a report by the same outlet that Anne is giving a hard time to Disney bosses for coming back to the sequel of her 2006 blockbuster movie.

“Disney is intent on reuniting Anne, Meryl Steep and Emily Blunt but they’re going to find that Anne is going to be the hold-out,” a source declared at that time.

They also revealed, “Because she simply holds this property to a very high standard and because she needs to be compensated properly as the only true romantic comedy specialist in the cast.”

“The original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career, and Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with her Amazon smash The Idea of You,” the source also explained.

“But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit,” the source claimed in conclusion.