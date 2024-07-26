 
Geo News

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'Devil Wears Prada' gets major update

It was earlier reported that Disney is intent on reuniting Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt for a new movie

By
Web Desk
|

July 26, 2024

Photo: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streeps Devil Wears Prada gets major update
Photo: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's 'Devil Wears Prada' gets major update

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily in Blunt’s classic flick Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in works.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the two major actors, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have already said “Yes” for the second installment of their classic movie.

“The movie has become a classic, and while most of the cast were in agreement that it should be left alone, they’re all on board now,” the source.

Conclusively, they remarked, “Meryl’s involvement, as well as that of the original producer [Wendy Finerman] and screenwriter [Aline Brosh McKenna] is what really sealed the deal.”

This comes after a report by the same outlet that Anne is giving a hard time to Disney bosses for coming back to the sequel of her 2006 blockbuster movie.

“Disney is intent on reuniting Anne, Meryl Steep and Emily Blunt but they’re going to find that Anne is going to be the hold-out,” a source declared at that time.

They also revealed, “Because she simply holds this property to a very high standard and because she needs to be compensated properly as the only true romantic comedy specialist in the cast.”

“The original Prada changed Anne’s life and redefined her career, and Anne proved this year that she’s still one of the biggest names in the rom-com world with her Amazon smash The Idea of You,” the source also explained.

“But Anne has also been down the road with talks about a DWP sequel a couple of times now and she hasn’t enjoyed that process one bit,” the source claimed in conclusion.

Margot Robbie enjoys 'hottest career' in Hollywood amid pregnancy: Source
Margot Robbie enjoys 'hottest career' in Hollywood amid pregnancy: Source
AJ McLean opens up about Backstreet Boys exploitation by 'sixth member'
AJ McLean opens up about Backstreet Boys exploitation by 'sixth member'
Meghan Markle cooking up a bomb against Buckingham Palace video
Meghan Markle cooking up a bomb against Buckingham Palace
Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Ice Spice opens up about alleged feud with Latto
Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally
Prince Harry admits he's seen people's true colours finally
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Kit Harington, John Snow is back to 'Game of Thrones' universe
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Prince Harry reacts for the first time to all accusations against King Charles, William
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover
Chris Hemsworth opens up about his involvement in 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover