Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's kids not giving in amid divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s kids will reportedly continue with their ‘healthy’ bonding even if the couple’s marriage is over.

As fans will be aware, Jennifer Lopez is the mother of twins and Ben Affleck also shares three children with former wife Jennifer Garner.

Now, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly headed for a divorce, but their children have developed a close friendship over these two years of their parents’ marriage.

A new report by In Touch Weekly revealed that no matter what their parents decide for their marriage, their kids will continue to see each other in the future.

A source close to the couple recently shared, “The kids are old enough to know what’s happening.”

“Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J. Lo could work things out,” the insider added.

They went on to state, “But they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening.”

“To say they’re meddling and trying to get them back together is just not accurate. Most of all they just want them to be happy,” the source disclosed and noted, “What is true is that they’re vowing not to let this affect their bond. They’ve all been in touch throughout this split and Emme and Fin especially are staying super close.”

“They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have,” the insider continued.

Conclusively, the source declared, “They still consider each other family no matter what, and the good thing is Ben and J. Lo are both totally supportive of that.”