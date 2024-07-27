How's Sandra Bullock coping one year after partner's tragic death: Source

How Sandra Bullock is coping one year after partner’s tragic death: Source

Following a hard period of life Sandra Bullock is reportedly ‘doing okay’.



About a year ago the Academy Award-winning actress who recently turned 60, announced that her partner Bryan Randall breathed his last at the age of 57.

Bullock had been together with Bryan for 8 years.

The actress's partner passed away after a year of battle with ALS.

The news of Randall’s death came months after Bullock announced that she needed a break from her work to spend valuable time with family and children.

As per a report by People magazine sources close to the Ocean’s 8 actress’s best friend revealed that Bullock is doing fine.

“She’s doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom," an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to say, "Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards. She is grateful for all the love,"

"Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed,” the insider further revealed.

During an interview in 2022, she told CBS News that her recent work at the time which was films Bullet Train and The Lost City might be last for a while.

"I don't know what 'a while' is, I would just love to clean out the basement,” she said to the publisher.