 
Geo News

Lady Gaga details efforts to honour French culture at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga performed 'Mon Truc En Plumes' at the opening of the Olympics in Paris on Friday

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Lady Gaga details efforts to honour French culture at Paris Olympics
Lady Gaga details efforts to honour French culture at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga has expressed her gratitude after performing Mon Truc En Plumes at the opening of the Olympics in Paris.

On Friday, following her performance, Gaga took to X to express feeling "completely grateful" and "humbled" to be asked to sing French song honouring French culture.

Lady Gaga performed Mon Truc En Plumes at the opening of the Olympics in Paris on Friday
Lady Gaga performed 'Mon Truc En Plumes' at the opening of the Olympics in Paris on Friday

Gaga wrote about the track, stating, “This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ in 1961. The title means ‘My Thing with Feathers.’ And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical ‘Anything Goes’ which was my first jazz release.”

Despite not being French artist, Gaga stated, “I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

She also revealed, “I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget!”

“Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!” she concluded. 

Shiloh Jolie Pitt's choreographer gushes over her dedication to dance
Shiloh Jolie Pitt's choreographer gushes over her dedication to dance
Justin Timberlake's lawyer denies intoxication in DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake's lawyer denies intoxication in DWI arrest
Blake Lively praises her LadyPool look from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
Blake Lively praises her LadyPool look from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
Chris Pratt takes joke on Hugh Jackman's height to another level
Chris Pratt takes joke on Hugh Jackman's height to another level
Hugh Jackman's divorce gets a laugh in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Hugh Jackman's divorce gets a laugh in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Leonardo Di Caprio 'does anything he wants' in Vitorria Ceretti romance?
Leonardo Di Caprio 'does anything he wants' in Vitorria Ceretti romance?
Jennifer Aniston helping Courtney Cox to 'fix' THIS department: Source
Jennifer Aniston helping Courtney Cox to 'fix' THIS department: Source
Christina Hall alleges estranged Husband Josh took items unannounced
Christina Hall alleges estranged Husband Josh took items unannounced