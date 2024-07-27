Lady Gaga details efforts to honour French culture at Paris Olympics

Lady Gaga has expressed her gratitude after performing Mon Truc En Plumes at the opening of the Olympics in Paris.

On Friday, following her performance, Gaga took to X to express feeling "completely grateful" and "humbled" to be asked to sing French song honouring French culture.

Lady Gaga performed 'Mon Truc En Plumes' at the opening of the Olympics in Paris on Friday

Gaga wrote about the track, stating, “This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ in 1961. The title means ‘My Thing with Feathers.’ And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical ‘Anything Goes’ which was my first jazz release.”

Despite not being French artist, Gaga stated, “I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

She also revealed, “I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills—I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a 60’s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honor of you—it’s a gift I’ll never forget!”

“Watching the Olympic Games always makes me cry! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!” she concluded.