King Charles in 'difficult' situation after Prince Harry's Invictus Games announcement

King Charles has been advised to ignore rift with Prince Harry and support his Invictus Games in Birmingham.



The advice has been put forward by royal expert Afua Hagan.

Speaking to the Newsweek, the royal commentator said, "Charles should 100 percent go because it's not about Prince Harry and the falling out or anything else.

"It's just about wounded veterans. When we're discussing Invictus it often gets lost, but its about those veterans. It's about the power of sport.”

Afua further said, “When we look at how wounded veterans are regarded and treated I honestly think we should do much, much better by them. I mean, some of them have literally given their health to their country.

"Some of them have given the best of themselves to their country. They must be much better regarded."

According to the publication, Prince Harry’s announcement has left King Charles in a situation to make a 'difficult decision'.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry said that the Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will be held in July 2027, two years on from the upcoming Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, taking place next year in February.

In May this year, King Charles did not attend the service of thanksgiving in honor of Invictus games in central London.

