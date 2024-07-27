King Charles comes up with new plans for Royal Lodge, Andrew refuses to budge

King Charles has reportedly come up with new plans for the Royal Lodge, even as Prince Andrew remains adamant that he will not leave the 30-room estate.



The monarch has ordered his disgraced brother to vacate the property, but the Duke of York is refusing to budge, citing his long lease and repair responsibilities.

Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that Charles wants Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three kids to move to the property once Andrew leaves.

Sharing more details on the matter, royal expert Michael Cole said, "It's a bit of a standoff at the moment," adding, "Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales would fit into Royal Lodge very happily with their three children."

"The King has been trying to persuade his younger brother to move out of Royal Lodge into Frogmore Cottage," he told GB News.

"Prince Andrew is sticking fast. He is pointing out that he has a long lease and it’s a repairing lease. He’s responsible for the repairs, of which many are being made."

The expert went on to reveal why the Prince and Princess of Wales deserve the Lodge more than Andrew, saying, "They are making do in Adelaide Cottage, which is not a particularly grand building, in Windsor Park.”

“Adelaide Cottage may have echoes of sunny Australia, but it is not a nice place in January or February."

It is pertinent to note here that some other royals are also running to take over the estate from the disgraced Prince.

"Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job," a source revealed, as reported by OK! Magazine. "They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla.”