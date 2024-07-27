Blake Lively accidentally unveils ‘Lady Deadpool’

Actress Blake Lively has just revealed the face behind the mask of 'Lady Deadpool' in MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine.



Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the movie trailer created a buzz among fans when it introduced the character of 'Lady Deadpool', however, the actor behind the mask was not revealed.

Now Blake’s recent post on Instagram has revealed the name of the star behind the mask and she is none other than the actress herself.



The It Ends With Us actress took to Instagram and wrote that it was year 2010, when she was still on Gossip Girl and was about to start filming for her first superhero movie, The Green Lantern, with her now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

She added that it was then that he first time told her and their other costar, Taika Waititi, about the Deadpool.

She penned, "It was a 'meta' superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika bc he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals."



“We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him (Ryan). It wasn’t a real dream,” added the actress.

She went on to share about how the idea of Lady Deadpool was pitched, "Just before all this in 2010, Rob Liefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time."

"Deadpool film wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with Ryan Reynolds. 12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed and today it’s in theaters."

The actress added how the universe works in magical ways and appreciated Shawn Levy, saying that he is a league of his own, both on and off screen.

The super-hero film also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Aaron Stanford, and Morena Baccarin in supporting roles.