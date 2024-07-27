Dua Lipa takes drastic step for her £6.75million London mansion

Dua Lipa is about to have her new swimming pool at her London mansion dug by hand to avoid a row with neighbors.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Training Season hitmaker has gone through a two-year battle with the local council for permission after locals complained, as per reports by Daily Mail.

It has been reported by the publication that the workers at her £6.75m pad in Hampstead will have to use picks and shovels to install the new pool and basement.

According to The Sun, her team told planners, “A basement dig would typically have the potential for noise and vibration to pass through to neighboring."

"In this case, as the existing house is completely detached and the dig would be a manual operation, the extent of noise transmission would be mitigated. As a safety measure, movement monitoring would be undertaken to give early warning of any building movement.”

In regards to this, the Grammy-award winner bought the sprawling property in 2017 for £6.75 million when she was just 22 years old.

Furthermore, last year Dua was given a heads-up but work on the site had to be kept to a minimum and equipment must be mounted with 'anti-vibration isolators' to avoid disturbing the neighbors.

As per the sources of The Sun, last year, Dua's plans for her house were epic and after four years she has finally started looking for builders to start work on her music studio, pool, gym, cinema, and chillout area.

Daily Mail reported, "No one should be aware any work is taking place and Dua's neighbors could kick up a stink if they are. Dua doesn't want to cause any annoyance and she is looking forward to making her house a home."

Moreover, the Levitating singer picked up the North London pad and submitted plans for renovations, however, the scheme has been under process with her local council ever since.