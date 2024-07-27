King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Harry's latest interview

King Charles has made his first public appearance after Prince Harry’s latest interview wherein the duke regretted that the rest of the British royal family was not by his side in his legal battles against British tabloids.



In ITV documentary, Prince Harry says, "It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family.

"I believe that from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. For me, the mission continues".

King Charles younger son also expressed his concerns for Meghan Markle’s security in UK.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Daily Express UK, King Charles hosted a farewell audience for David Hurley as the Governor-General of Australia at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The meeting was held as David Hurley relinquishes his appointment as Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia.

During the audience, King Charles was also photographed alongside the Cop29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan, Cop28 President Sultan al-Jaber, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ana Toni, the Cop30 representative and Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change.