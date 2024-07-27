Billy Ray Cyrus ‘dead' to Miley Cyrus after shocking audio goes viral

Billy Ray Cyrus is under hot waters for severely offending his family, including his Grammy-award winning popstar daughter, Miley Cyrus.



Billy's scandalous audio, available with Daily Mail, was a heated conversation with estranged wife Firerose, where he could be heard calling her dumb and 'selfish.'

The Old Town Road singer, 62, not only hurled verbal abuses at his second wife but also his first wife, Tish Cyrus, and daughter Miley.

A source addressed the matter on Miley's behalf after he called her a 'devil and a skank' and his ex-wife Tish a 'liar and a cheat.'

“There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her,” the source spilled to the outlet.

Miley previously stopped talking to Billy after he filed for divorce from Tish Cyrus back in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, as per reports.

“Honestly, Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth,” remarked an insider.

Another source stated, “Miley is mad, sad and also not giving a thing, all the emotions are there.”

“Miley is over caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart.”

A third insider claimed, “Billy is trying to say that what he said about Miley, calling her a skank, was taken out of context.”

“But Miley is not even entertaining any of this. She won't be accepting any apologies," the source added.