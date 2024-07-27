Travis Kelce cheers up Taylor Swift fan at Kansas City Chiefs training camp

Travis Kelce has a way with Taylor Swift fans as he recently accomodated a Swiftie during his Kansas City Chiefs training camp.



The Kansas City Chiefs player returned to Kansas City, Mo., for the Chiefs training camp on Sunday after consistenly making headlines at his girlfriend's Eras shows.

Kelce, 34, was practising when he spotted a Swiftie and threw his glove at her.

The video of the friendly gesture was captured in a video now circulating on X, captioned, “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again.”

“And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde [Edwards-Helaire] signed the boys’ stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22 the best thank you!! You made training camp so fun,” the X user added.

In a follow-up post, the fan added, “It was so sweaty it soaked through my brother’s pocket!”

In other videos shared online, the NFL star could be seen smiling and greeting screaming fans as he walked into practice.

“Thanks for coming out today, guys,” he told the fans as he walked into training camp.

Meanwhile, Swift continues with the remaining shows of her Eras Tour in Germany.