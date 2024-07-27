Aisha Tyler recalls her time with Matthew Perry on 'Friends' set

Aisha Tyler has recalled her time with late co-star Matthew Perry on the hit sitcom Friends.

During her latest interview with iHeartRadio podcast, the actress reminisced Matthew’s generous words to her during the NBC sitcom filming.

“Right before I went out at the end of my first taping, Matthew Perry leaned in and said, ‘Get ready for your life to change,” said Aisha, who played the role of Charlie Wheeler in the hit sitcom.

“It was just such a sweet, generous thing to say,” she expressed.

“It wasn't like, ‘Uh-oh.’ He was like, ‘This is exciting. It's gonna be exciting for you.’ And I never forgot that moment because it really did change my life,” the star said, reflecting on Matthew's words.

In October 2023, Aisha also paid homage to her co-star when he passed away at the age of 54.

“He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled. I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work,” she penned on her Instagram at that time.

“Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter,” Aisha added.