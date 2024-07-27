'American Rust' to discontinue on Amazon after season 2: reports

American Rust has seemingly failed to impress after multiple cancellations.



The Pennsylvania-set detective series will not be returning for a third installment after the second season, TVLine reported.

The crime series that first premiered on Showtime with Jeff Daniels taking lead as Detective Del Harris has reportedly changed significantly with many aspects impacting the show.

Showtime since merged with Paramount+ only to be faced with cancellation. That's where Amazon Prime came in to rescue, giving the series a soft spot on the streaming platform two years after cancellation and rebranding it as American Rust: Broken Justice.

However, new reports indicate that the series has caught rust with no signs of getting revitalised anywhere else.

TVLine also reported that shortly after the season aired, Amazon shut down Freevee, making the further cancelation unsurprising.

American Rust was based on the 2009 novel by Philipp Meyer and focuses on a fictional rural town that has plunged into economic woe.

The series also captured the decline of the middle class as Harris tries to defend the son of the woman he is in love with.