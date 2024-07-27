Netflix joins hands with 'geniuses' of 'Guns & Gulaabs'

After Raj & DK delivered the hit Guns & Gulaabs, Netflix is eyeing to create a bigger, more explosive, and more expensive show in India. For this, they have again hired them.



The project is called Rakht Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom, according to reports. They say it's an action-fantasy series also the director will be Rahi Anil Barve and writer Sita R. Menon and annouced the filming will begin soon.

Earlier, the creators have inked a deal with the streamer to work for them for multi-year in 2002.

On the opportunity, the filmmakers thanked Netflix stating, “This is uncharted territory which makes it all the more thrilling for us. Our goal is to develop a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales we have heard in our childhood.

"Working with Netflix has been excellent and we have their enthusiastic support to back the unconventional vision for ‘Rakt Bramhand,'" the pair noted.

Netflix India VP of Content Monika Shergill similarly expressed excitement to work with the filmmakers.

“After the outstanding success of the genre blending ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ we’re thrilled to team up with the masterful duo of Raj & DK for another defining series. ‘Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom’ will be Netflix India’s first ever mega action-fantasy series and is set to redefine the genre by combining grand-scale action with a thrilling storyline."

She continued, "With creative geniuses like Raj & DK, and the highly talented Rahi Anil Barve leading the project, we are eager to bring this epic adventure to life and entertain audiences everywhere.”