Lady Gaga leaves fans disappointed with Olympic opening ceremony gig

Lady Gaga failed to impress her fans as she performed at the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony on Friday.



As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the singer suffered sound issues during her rendition of Mon Truc en Plumes.

The Bad Romance star donned her black leotard and white feathers as she graced the international stage.

However, viewers couldn't help but criticize the American star's performance, as reported by the outlet.

Following her gig, fans took to X and stated that her piece "must have been her worst ever" and added that she sang in "French adjacent" as they slammed the broadcast's audio.

Furthermore, one of users tweeted, "Great performance from Lady Gaga. Shame the French forgot to do a sound check beforehand."

The publication also reported that Lady Gaga kicked off the party by performing to 320,000 excited spectators crowded on the banks of the River Seine.

Moreover, the choreographed parade kicked off at 6.30 pm UK time, with the American superstar wowing crowds with a stunning Folies Bergère style cabaret performance.