 
Geo News

Amy Schumer's Hulu series receives upsetting update

Amy Schumer starrer 'Life & Beth' is her semi-autobiographical series

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Amy Schumers Hulu series receives upsetting update
Amy Schumer's Hulu series receives upsetting update

Amy Schumer, who created and starred in series titled Life & Beth, has been cancelled by Hulu.

The Hulu-original dramedy has been called off by the giant streamer just after two seasons as it apparently failed to impress Nielsen's streaming list, as per Deadline.

However, Hulu did not release any viewing data related to the 43-year-old actress starrer series.

Based on Schumer's own life, the semi-autobiographical series explored the actress own childhood growing up with her mother in the suburbs of Long Island, following her parents' divorce.

Its season two is focused on Beth's relationship with her husband, who is diagnosed as autistic; a childhood friend's opioid addiction; and a particularly rough pregnancy.

The comedy-drama also stars Violet Young, Michael Cera, Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Rapaport, and Susannah Flood.

Season one premiered on Hulu on March 18, 2022. While season two return to the streamer on February 16, 2024.  

Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday
Rod Stewart admits 'days are numbered' ahead of 80th birthday
Nelly Furtado reveals her daughter's brutal remarks on her music
Nelly Furtado reveals her daughter's brutal remarks on her music
Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos video
Hailey, Justin Bieber glow with joy ahead of baby arrival: See photos
King Charles, Prince William's heated clash over sensitive succession issue exposed
King Charles, Prince William's heated clash over sensitive succession issue exposed
Madonna, Toby Gad's intense face-off during 'Rebel Heart' studio session
Madonna, Toby Gad's intense face-off during 'Rebel Heart' studio session
'American Rust' to discontinue on Amazon after season 2: reports
'American Rust' to discontinue on Amazon after season 2: reports
Ben Affleck to move near Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Ben Affleck to move near Jennifer Garner after Jennifer Lopez divorce?
Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke
Rob Liefeld opens up about the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' joke