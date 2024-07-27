Amy Schumer's Hulu series receives upsetting update

Amy Schumer, who created and starred in series titled Life & Beth, has been cancelled by Hulu.



The Hulu-original dramedy has been called off by the giant streamer just after two seasons as it apparently failed to impress Nielsen's streaming list, as per Deadline.

However, Hulu did not release any viewing data related to the 43-year-old actress starrer series.

Based on Schumer's own life, the semi-autobiographical series explored the actress own childhood growing up with her mother in the suburbs of Long Island, following her parents' divorce.



Its season two is focused on Beth's relationship with her husband, who is diagnosed as autistic; a childhood friend's opioid addiction; and a particularly rough pregnancy.

The comedy-drama also stars Violet Young, Michael Cera, Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Rapaport, and Susannah Flood.

Season one premiered on Hulu on March 18, 2022. While season two return to the streamer on February 16, 2024.