Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian wishes family matriarch Mary Jo on her 90th

Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian made an Instagram post to share heartfelt tributes to family matriarch Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon on her 90th birthday.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenner's post included several pictures of herself with her mother, in both throwback snaps and from more recent times, as well as the images of MJ with grandchildren over the years.

The proud daughter began at length by admitting, “Thank you my beautiful mommy, for teaching me to be a strong, independent woman. Thankful for everything, expecting nothing, but willing to work as hard as I can for everything and at the same time to be kind to everyone and generous beyond measure.”



Furthermore, 68-year-old Jenner went on her Instagram to share how how blessed she feels as she stated, “God has blessed us with with 90 years of beautiful you, and I thank Him every single day for another precious day with my best friend.”

A little later, granddaughter Kim also took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts and emotions about her beloved MJ as she wrote, "My sweet and stylish MJ turns 90 today! I don't know what I would do without you grandma. We have the best memories that I'm burnt into my soul forever!"

According to Daily Mail, MJ was married to Kris's father, Robert Houghton, until his death at 43 in 1975, after an alleged drunk driving accident.



Additionally, earlier outlet also reported that she remarried the third time to Harry Shannon, a well-known businessman, however, he was also killed in a car accident in 2003 after nearly 40 years of marriage.