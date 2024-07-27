Vanessa Williams reveals how her 'hopeful' attitude led to success

Vanessa Williams just encouraged youngsters all over the world, sharing her personal experience with humiliation as well as success.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Williams recalled a tragic incident that put an end to her glamorous era of becoming the first Black Miss America.

Recalling the scandalous nude photo that made rounds on social media, forty years ago, "There was a tremendous amount of onus, pressure, shame, judgment," the 61-year-old celebrity told the outlet.

As the scandal spread like wildfire, the then 21-year-old singer and actress held a press conference where she delivered a sentimental resignation speech.



She told the reporters at that time, "I feel at this time I should expend my energy in launching what I hope will be a successful career in the entertainment business. I feel my new career will be the greatest challenge of my life."

However, Williams kept struggling to make it in the industry and managed to make hit records like Colors of the Wind from Disney's Pocahontas and Save the Best for Last, a Billboard charts topper, and it was all due to her positive attitude.

"I've always been hopeful. I've always been an optimist," she says. "'How do we work together? How do we solve this issue? Tell me more. OK, let's fix it.'" That's who I am. I definitely am a fixer," she said.