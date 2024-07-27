 
Tom Cruise finds new concert to attend after Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'

Tom Cruise was spotted at Wembley Stadium to attend yet another concert, but this time, it wasn't Taylor Swift

July 27, 2024

Tom Cruise might have just joined another musical fan base after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

On Thursday, as reported by PEOPLE, the 62-year-old actor was seen at none other than Bruce Springsteen’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Cruise was spotted having the time of his life as he clapped and danced to the Hungry Heart hit-maker’s show, from the VIP section of the stadium at the side.

He was joined by a large group in attendance at the aforementioned section that included, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mission Impossible franchise’s director as well as writer, Christopher McQuarrie, and fellow director Guillermo del Toro.

The Top Gun star’s appearance t Springsteen’s concert along with Waller-Bridge comes after the two attended Taylor Swift’s sensational Eras Tour, at the same venue, in late June.

There, Cruise was joined by other celebrities, such as the Lover crooner’s boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce, Prince William and his children, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Hugh Grant.

Additionally, after attending Springsteen’s concert, Tom Cruise departed from London to Paris in order to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, that was held on July 26, Friday.

