 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth child's gender in a heartfelt conversation

Ryan Reynolds had a conversation with a fan over mental health awareness and coping up with grief

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth childs gender in a heartfelt conversation
Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth child's gender in a heartfelt conversation

Ryan Reynolds just confirmed his fourth child is indeed a boy!

The 47-year-old actor confirmed the gender of his child, whom he shares with wife, Blake Lively, via a post on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Reynolds could be seen having a conversation with John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan, who managed to look on the brighter side despite losing his son, Jake.

Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth childs gender in a heartfelt conversation

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, introduced Bell, who was dressed as Deadpool, Jake’s favorite comic book character, and raised awareness about mental health struggles, in the video.

Talking about his deceased son, he stated, "Where do I start? He was just so funny, so comical — and we did everything together. He was my firstborn son. He was just absolutely everything to me,” adding after he lost Jake, Bell ended up “in a very dark place.”

He continued, “I was planning my own death and talking myself into staying because my family needs me, my kids need me. What I do now keeps me alive daily because I've made my peace with death.”

In a candid and heartfelt reply, Ryan Reynolds mentioned his son, saying, “I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job.”

'The Boys' creator shares big news after s4 finale
'The Boys' creator shares big news after s4 finale
Vanessa Williams reveals how her 'hopeful' attitude led to success
Vanessa Williams reveals how her 'hopeful' attitude led to success
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's 'huge' wedding plans REVEALED
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's 'huge' wedding plans REVEALED
Adam Levine, Jake Gyllenhaal are 'diaper' friends
Adam Levine, Jake Gyllenhaal are 'diaper' friends
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian bags hilarious title at 2024 Olympics
'Deadpool & Wolverine' impresses fans, divides critics
'Deadpool & Wolverine' impresses fans, divides critics
Meghan Markle will attend the 2027 Invictus Games with Prince Harry: report
Meghan Markle will attend the 2027 Invictus Games with Prince Harry: report
‘Deadpool & Wolverine' shocking box office collection revealed
‘Deadpool & Wolverine' shocking box office collection revealed