Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth child's gender in a heartfelt conversation

Ryan Reynolds just confirmed his fourth child is indeed a boy!

The 47-year-old actor confirmed the gender of his child, whom he shares with wife, Blake Lively, via a post on his official Instagram account.

In the video, Reynolds could be seen having a conversation with John Bell, a Wrexham AFC fan, who managed to look on the brighter side despite losing his son, Jake.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, introduced Bell, who was dressed as Deadpool, Jake’s favorite comic book character, and raised awareness about mental health struggles, in the video.

Talking about his deceased son, he stated, "Where do I start? He was just so funny, so comical — and we did everything together. He was my firstborn son. He was just absolutely everything to me,” adding after he lost Jake, Bell ended up “in a very dark place.”

He continued, “I was planning my own death and talking myself into staying because my family needs me, my kids need me. What I do now keeps me alive daily because I've made my peace with death.”

In a candid and heartfelt reply, Ryan Reynolds mentioned his son, saying, “I want to share with you that I too have a son and that if … boy, John, if I love him one-tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I've done a pretty damn good job.”