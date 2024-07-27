Kesha explains what led her to become a musician: 'Alchemise it into song'

Kesha recently opened up about opting for a career in music.



As fans will be aware, the 37year-old Tik Tok sensation has made her return to the industry with Joyride on July 4,2024.

In a new chat with Forbes, the songstress weighed in on why she started to write music.

She kicked off the chat by saying, "I started writing songs to deal with my emotions.”

“I'm a highly sensitive person - I'm a triple Pisces, so these emotions come up very intensely and people can do a lot of things with them," she also confessed.

"If you feel rage, people can go bash a window of a car, but for me, if I feel rage, I take it to the studio,” Kesha also revealed.

“And I currently surround myself with incredibly safe people that help me take my emotion and we alchemise it into song,” she declared in conclusion.

This interview comes amid Kesha was spotted enjoying a fancy dinner with a mystery man just a few days after sharing her single status.