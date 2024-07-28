Photo: 'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'

Carlos Santana once got candid about The Rolling Stones track that he hated.

During a chat with NME, Carlos admitted that he never liked The Rolling Stones song, Sympathy for the Devil.

Carlos boldly began the chat by saying, “I don’t have no sympathy for the devil.”

He also added, “I like the beat of the song but I never identify with the lyric.”

“Jagger and Richards don’t really know the full extent of what they’re talking about. If they knew what they were getting into when they sing that song they would not be doing it,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Carlos claimed that he felt “demonic presence” during the disastrous Altamont Free Concert in 1969, which reportedly caused extreme violence and multiple fatalities.

“The devil is not Santa Claus. He’s for real,” the musician boldy remarked before signing off from the chat at that time.