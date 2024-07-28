 
Geo News

'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'

Carlos Santa opened up about the song that he never resonated with

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2024

Photo: The Rolling Stones song Carlos Santana did not like: No
Photo: 'The Rolling Stones' song Carlos Santana did not like: 'No'

Carlos Santana once got candid about The Rolling Stones track that he hated.

During a chat with NME, Carlos admitted that he never liked The Rolling Stones song, Sympathy for the Devil.

Carlos boldly began the chat by saying, “I don’t have no sympathy for the devil.”

He also added, “I like the beat of the song but I never identify with the lyric.”

“Jagger and Richards don’t really know the full extent of what they’re talking about. If they knew what they were getting into when they sing that song they would not be doing it,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Carlos claimed that he felt “demonic presence” during the disastrous Altamont Free Concert in 1969, which reportedly caused extreme violence and multiple fatalities.

“The devil is not Santa Claus. He’s for real,” the musician boldy remarked before signing off from the chat at that time. 

Rita Ora breaks 'sad' news of concert cancellation amid health scare
Rita Ora breaks 'sad' news of concert cancellation amid health scare
Kesha shares what she wants to do 'until the day she dies'
Kesha shares what she wants to do 'until the day she dies'
Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy tour might 'make or break' her career?
Taylor Tomlinson's new comedy tour might 'make or break' her career?
Late guitarist Jeff Beck wished he 'shouldn't have done' THIS album
Late guitarist Jeff Beck wished he 'shouldn't have done' THIS album
Keanu Reeves expresses his relation to never-ending 'grief'
Keanu Reeves expresses his relation to never-ending 'grief'
Kesha explains what led her to become a musician: 'Alchemise it into song' video
Kesha explains what led her to become a musician: 'Alchemise it into song'
Jonathan Bennett confesses Tina Fey was 'right' about THIS thing
Jonathan Bennett confesses Tina Fey was 'right' about THIS thing
Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth child's gender in a heartfelt conversation
Ryan Reynolds confirms his fourth child's gender in a heartfelt conversation