Meghan Markle will drag herself through mud if she wishes to write an explosive memoir.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is conjectured to write her own book, will make matters worse for herself if she turns against the Royal Family.

Filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who is currently you working on a German documentary based on Harry, says : "We know that Meghan kept a diary during her days in Great Britain but if she writes a book about it will people believe what she is telling?" said Grunewald.

She adds: "I remember vividly the impact of Princess Diana‘s [book and] Panorama interview in 1995. It did more harm to her than to the Royal Family in the end. It is still the same: the most damaging allegations can only come from within.

"With the Sussexes there is always the feeling of a missed opportunity on both sides - for them being successful working royals within the system and for the Royal Family to present a more modern face that appeals to a younger audience."

Grunewald then warned the Sussex couple: "The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the Royal Family only come out of Prince Harry‘s or Meghan Markle‘s mouths.

"She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member,” she noted.