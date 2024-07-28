Snoop Dogg shares sweet post from Paris Olympics

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop Dogg has multiple duties. The first is the correspondent for NBC to cover the event and the second is taking care of his granddaughter.



Taking to Instagram, The Next Episode rapper shared a sweet snap with his grandkid in a squatting position as he was tying her sneakers. "Grandpa's duties while at the Olympics," he captioned.

Similarly, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper's son Cordell Broadus posted the same picture with the caption, "Medici Family @ the opening ceremony Daddy O accomplished another side mission the game is to be sold not told… 3 letters DNA."

The post comes on the heels of him taking the Olympic torch in the suburbs of Paris, Saint-Denis as part of the opening ceremony.

Talking of grandkids, Snoop previously told on The Jennifer Hudson Show he has a "total of 12 grandkids," and that they're "different ages, ranges, sizes and I love them all the same way."

In another media interaction, the 52-year-old opened up about his grandfather, "My grandpa was my best friend, and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances," he continued.

"Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level," adding, "Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."