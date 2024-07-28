Eras Tour: Taylor Swift promises ‘all night' entertainment to fans in Munich

Taylor Swift is paying gratitude to her fans in Germany!



The pop star, who performed in Munich for her Eras Tour on Sunday, admitted she feels incredibly welcomed as she spoke to the crowds.

The singer, who performed in Olympiapark and on the banks of the Nymphenburg Canal, turned to her fans and took a bow for their love.

"We've got people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" she told the cheering crowds, as shown in a clip from TikTok.

"I just feel so incredibly welcomed, and we're gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you."

This comes two days after Taylor performed in Hamburg. After swooning her fans in the city, the songstress turned to her Instagram and wrote a special note for her German fans.

"Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much," the Grammy winner wrote. "AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening

"Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative,” she lauded.