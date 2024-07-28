Kourtney Kardashian showcases her glamourous style in latest photo shoot

Kourtney Kardashian made a glamourous fashion statement during her recent photoshoot.



The reality star took to Instagram to promote her wellness brand and posed series of pictures in which she could be seen in a grocery shop.

She captioned the post as 'Don't cry over spilled milk', and the snaps are of her posing next to bottles of spilled milk on the floor.

The interesting part is that the whole mart’s shelves are mostly filled with her Lemme brand supplements.

For the shoot, she opted for faux fur leopard coat, wearing a pair of red gloves.

She wore black heels and with a pair of black sunglasses, giving a whole vintage vibe to the photo-shoot.



The reality star could also be seen in different grocery sections, holding shopping cart with her.

The mother of four founded the luxury supplement company back in September 2022.



As per the official Lemme site, the supplements are 'Gummies that give you life, literally. Lemme is a new vitamin and supplement line developed by Kourtney Kardashian to become a divine, feel good part of your everyday life.'



The supplements is said to improve metabolism, mood, energy, sleep, beauty and health.