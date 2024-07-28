 
Meghan Markle acts like a spiteful toddler that bosses the sandpit play area

Meghan Markle has been called out for acting like something akin to a spiteful toddler

Web Desk
July 28, 2024

Meghan Markle’s transformation into a spiteful toddler has just been called out.

Royal commentator Julie Burchill made accusations like these public in one of her recent pieces for Express UK.

The piece in question seeks to ridicule the Duchess for her lack of standing in the US and the UK.

The piece goes on to say, “The Sussexes only appeal now is the comedy gold to be mined in the gaping chasm between what they believe they look like (fearless fighters for freedom and justice) and how they appear to the rest of us” that is like “two spiteful toddlers attempting to be bosses of a sandpit.”

“Markle will be remembered not as a feminist role model or a savvy businesswoman, but as the Doofus Duchess – arguably one of the great comic creations of our age, recalling variously Nigel Tufnel from Spinal Tap, David Brent from The Office and Alan Partridge.”

